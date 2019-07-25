Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has been appointed by Delhi government to teach IIT for Delhi Govt school students. The Patna-based mathematician will conduct a virtual class every month for students of class 11th and 12th students of government-run schools in the national capital. The Super 30 fame Anand Kumar along with Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited scores of government-run schools in Delhi. The duo visited Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar and others.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia later tweeted that Anand Kumar has agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi government school students. This will be held online for students of class 11 and 12.
Anand Kumar also spoke to a news agency about his response to AAP party-led government initiative. He said he will conduct a virtual class every month for all students of grade 11 and 12 studying in Delhi’s government schools. This will be the golden opportunity for the students seeking admission in IITs.
Reacting over the environment in Delhi government schools, Anand said these schools are equipped with modern facilities and can match up with private schools. He said that Delhi schools give a model which needs to be followed across the country.
Delhi Govt has also announced to make a tax-free status to the movie Super 30 which was released earlier this month. Anand Kumar has thanked the government for this gesture. He hoped his work will help the students to crack the JEE exams.
The AAP party had claimed that he has received more requests from parents who are looking to admit their children in government schools than private-run schools.