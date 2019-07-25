The Delhi government has appointed Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to teach JEE aspirants of class 11th and 12th in the government-run schools in the national capital. The government has also announced to make the latest Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 a tax-free movie in Delhi...

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has been appointed by Delhi government to teach IIT for Delhi Govt school students. The Patna-based mathematician will conduct a virtual class every month for students of class 11th and 12th students of government-run schools in the national capital. The Super 30 fame Anand Kumar along with Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited scores of government-run schools in Delhi. The duo visited Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar and others.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia later tweeted that Anand Kumar has agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi government school students. This will be held online for students of class 11 and 12.

Anand Kumar also spoke to a news agency about his response to AAP party-led government initiative. He said he will conduct a virtual class every month for all students of grade 11 and 12 studying in Delhi’s government schools. This will be the golden opportunity for the students seeking admission in IITs.

Reacting over the environment in Delhi government schools, Anand said these schools are equipped with modern facilities and can match up with private schools. He said that Delhi schools give a model which needs to be followed across the country.

#Super30 fame Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) speaks about Delhi Govt Schools after visiting Shaheed Hemu Kalani School today with @msisodia and @AtishiAAP to attend the #HappinessUtsav, being organised on anniversary of Happiness Classes. Share widely ? pic.twitter.com/s6r8ZdhIJ2 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 24, 2019

Delhi Govt has also announced to make a tax-free status to the movie Super 30 which was released earlier this month. Anand Kumar has thanked the government for this gesture. He hoped his work will help the students to crack the JEE exams.

Anand Kumar of #Super30 fame visited a #DelhiGovtSchool with me today. His work & personality r inspiration for all teachers across country, as children from humble backgrounds achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a guru (1/3)

@iHrithik @teacheranand — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019

The AAP party had claimed that he has received more requests from parents who are looking to admit their children in government schools than private-run schools.

