The deadline for admission to postgraduate in medical and dental courses has been extended till June 4, 2019. The Supreme Court on Friday took the step on the grounds of callous implementation of EWS quota.

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the deadline for post graduate admission process in medical and dental courses up to June 4 in Maharashtra. The court lashed out at the Maharashtra government for its callous implementation of 10 per cent EWS quota in post-graduate and dental courses. It instructed the government to prepare a revised merit list for admission in post-graduate medical courses after removing the EWS quota given to students.

The court also threatened the Maharashtra government with contempt proceedings against its officials if there was non-compliance of its order to revise the merit list after the state government said the EWS quota cannot be implemented for the 2019-20 academic year.

The top court on Thursday struck down the state’s decision to introduce the 10 per cent quota for academic year 2019-20 in the post graduate medical courses. It said the state cannot apply after the admission process had begun in November 2018. Reports suggest that at least two dozen candidates from the economically weaker section (EWS) would be affected due to the top court’s decision.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the notification of the State of Maharashtra dated March 7 will have no application to the ongoing process of selection, so as to enable the representatives of the EWS to avail the benefit of reservation for admission to post-graduate medical courses.

The apex court observed said the modalities of selection couldn’t be changed after the initiation of the admission process and the Maharashtra government couldn’t change the rule of the game while the game was on.

