Supreme Court of India has recently released a notification for inviting applications for the filling up of the post of Court Assistant (Technical Assistant-cum-Programmer). The interested candidates can apply for Court Assistant post through a prescribed format on or before the last date of the submission of application form i.e. October 14.

The candidates are advised to apply only after reading the complete notification clearly and carefully. Only if you fit in the eligibility criteria then only the candidates should apply for the post.

In case, candidates need more updates and information on the following recruitment process, they can visit the official website of the apex court- sci.gov.in.

Eligibility criteria to apply for Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification

The candidates applying for the post of Court Assistant (Technical Assistant-cum-Programmer) should have B.E or B.Tech in Computer Science or Informational Technology with experience of at least 3 years in Computer Applications.

OR

The candidate should have M.Sc. in Computer Science or Master’s degree in Computer Applications with the experience of at least 3 years in computerization.

Consolidated Salary

The candidate who will be shortlisted for the post will be paid stipend of Pay Level 7 of Pay Matrix with Rs 44,900 per month.

Process of selection

The right candidate for the position will be selected according to his/her performance in the written test, General Aptitude test, and interview.

How to apply for Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2019?

The candidates who fit in the eligibility criteria can apply for the post with dully-filled application form along with the essential documents and send it to the address: Registrar (Adm.1), Supreme Court of India, Tilak Marg, New Delhi- 210201. The candidates sending their application form must ensure that their application form reaches the office on or before the closing date, October 14, 2019.

