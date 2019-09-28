Supreme Court Recruitment 2019: Supreme Court Of India has invited the application for the recruitment of Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant posts. Candidates can apply through its official website @sci.gov.in.

Supreme Court recruitment 2019: Supreme Court of India has issued the notification for the recruitment of Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant posts. There are 58 candidates to be recruited for these posts. The notification was released on September 27, eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 24.

Candidates are hereby informed that if they are applying for both the posts, then they must submit a separate form for each post. The candidates should fill the application form correctly and make payment of fee online in accordance with the instructions displayed on the link provided for the purpose.

After successfully submitting the application form, candidates must get print out of the filled application form for further reference. Applicants must visit the official website or stay connected with us to get the regular updates accordingly.No request for a change in a category filled in the online application form will be entertained. The Registry reserves the right to cancel or modify the recruitment process, if needed, without issuing any notice. In case of any disputes, Legal jurisdiction will be Delhi.

Supreme Court recruitment 2019: Important dates

Application submission starts on September 28.

Application submission will end on October 24.

Supreme Court recruitment 2019: Post details

Senior Personal Assistant: 35 posts

Personal Assistant: 23 posts

Supreme Court recruitment 2019: Qualification

Senior Personal Assistant

Degree of a recognized University

Proficiency in Shorthand(English) with a speed of 110 w.p.m

Knowledge of Computer Operation with a typing speed of 40 w.p.m

Experience:-2 years experience of working as Stenographer Grade-D or as Steno-Typist in equivalent grade or collectively in the said grades or higher grade

Personal Assistant

Degree of a recognized University

Proficiency in Shorthand(English) with a speed of 100 w.p.m

Knowledge of Computer Operation with a typing speed of 40 w.p.m

Supreme Court recruitment 2019: Application fee

300/- for General/OBC candidates

150/- for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH candidates/dependents of freedom fighters plus bank charges through online mode only.

