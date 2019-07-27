Surat Municipal Corporation recruitment 2019: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) announced 700 posts for Apprentice in various trades. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must visit the official website of SMC, or click on the link @suratmunicipal.gov.in to visit directly
Eligible candidates can apply for the post on before July 31, 2019. Candidates must know that they can apply for the post in an online mode, to fill the form candidates must fill and upload the documents like dates of birth certificate, 12th, 10th, a passport size photograph, etc.
Surat Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details:
Apprentice Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) – 10 Posts
Apprentice Accountant- 170 Posts
Back Office Apprentice- 170 Posts
Micro Finance Apprentice- 10 Posts
Apprentice Assistant (Human Resource)- 50 Posts
Apprentice Wireman- 100 Posts
Apprentice Electrician- 50 Posts
Apprentice Health Sanitary Inspector- 20 Posts
Apprentice Fitter- 20 Posts
Apprentice Computer Operator Programming
Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts:
Apprentice Wireman- Candidates must hold an ITI Trade pass certificate
Apprentice Electrician- Candidates must hold an ITI Trade pass certificate
Apprentice Health Sanitary Inspector- Candidates must hold an ITI Trade pass certificate
Apprentice Fitter- Candidates must hold an ITI Trade pass certificate
Apprentice Computer Operator Programming
Assistant- Candidates must hold an ITI Trade pass certificate
Apprentice Medical Laboratory Technician
(Pathology) – 12th Pass
Apprentice Accountant- 12th Pass
Back Office Apprentice- 12th Pass
Micro Finance Apprentice- 12th Pass
Apprentice Assistant (Human Resource) – 12th Pass