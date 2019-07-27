Surat Municipal Corporation recruitment 2019: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) invited applicants for 700 posts for apprentice wireman, electricians, Accountant, and other posts, Candidates who are willing to apply for the post apply @suratmunicipal.gov.in

Eligible candidates can apply for the post on before July 31, 2019. Candidates must know that they can apply for the post in an online mode, to fill the form candidates must fill and upload the documents like dates of birth certificate, 12th, 10th, a passport size photograph, etc.

Surat Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details:

Apprentice Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) – 10 Posts

Apprentice Accountant- 170 Posts

Back Office Apprentice- 170 Posts

Micro Finance Apprentice- 10 Posts

Apprentice Assistant (Human Resource)- 50 Posts

Apprentice Wireman- 100 Posts

Apprentice Electrician- 50 Posts

Apprentice Health Sanitary Inspector- 20 Posts

Apprentice Fitter- 20 Posts

Apprentice Computer Operator Programming

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts:

Apprentice Wireman- Candidates must hold an ITI Trade pass certificate

Apprentice Electrician- Candidates must hold an ITI Trade pass certificate

Apprentice Health Sanitary Inspector- Candidates must hold an ITI Trade pass certificate

Apprentice Fitter- Candidates must hold an ITI Trade pass certificate

Apprentice Computer Operator Programming

Assistant- Candidates must hold an ITI Trade pass certificate

Apprentice Medical Laboratory Technician

(Pathology) – 12th Pass

Apprentice Accountant- 12th Pass

Back Office Apprentice- 12th Pass

Micro Finance Apprentice- 12th Pass

Apprentice Assistant (Human Resource) – 12th Pass

