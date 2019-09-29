Surat Municipal Corporation has invited applications for filling up the Steno Typist post. There are a total of 43 vacancies for which the candidates can apply before the closing date, October 14, 2019.

Surat Municipal Corporation has released an official notification for inviting applications for filling up the post of Steno Typist (Gujarati and English). Candidates who are interested in the post can apply for the post within a prescribed format through online on or before the closing date i.e. October 14, 2019.

The candidates are advised that they must go through the official notification before applying for the post and read the eligibility criteria carefully as the candidates not fitting in the bill won’t be considered eligible for the above post recruitment.

It is a great opportunity for all those candidates looking out for the same post job. There are a total of 43 vacancies for which the recruitment process has been conducted. We have given the PDF below of the official notification that you can download for any reference.

Vacancy details to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2019:

Steno Typist (Gujarati): 21 Posts

Steno Typist (English): 22 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification

The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field with the complete knowledge of the Gujarati language and typing speed of 80 words/minute in English.

Age limit

The candidate applying for the post of Steno Typist should not be between the age of 18-35 years only and neither below than that nor more than the age limit.

Selection process

The right candidate will be shortlisted and recruited on behalf of the written test, mock test, practical exam and interview.

Monthly salary

The candidate selected will get the monthly remuneration between Rs 5000-Rs 8000 depending upon his/her interview.

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2019 Official Notification– Download PDF

How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2019?

The eligible candidates can apply for the post online by submitting their online application form along with the necessary documents and mark sheets on the official website @suratmunicipal.gov.in on or before the last date, October 14, 2019. Candidates can take the print out of their online application form for future use.

