Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2019: Surat Municipal Corporation has started accepting the application for the vacant vacancies. A total number of 41 posts is available for the teacher’s vacancies. The last date for the submission of the form is before April 30, 2019. According to the eligibility criteria, candidates can apply for the opened vacancies.

Details regarding the vacancies available in the Surat Municipal Corporation:

For the post of Gujarati Language: 04 Post

For the post of Marathi Language: 19 Post

For the post of Hindi Language: 11 Post

For the post of Odiya Language: 02 Post

For the post of Urdu Language: 05 Post

Procedures for applying the Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.suratmunicipal.gov.in

Step 2: Candidate must check their educational qualification for applying the post.

Step 3: Apply for the post according to give details

Surat is the 8th largest city of India situated in the state of Gujrat which is located on the western part of India. Being the part of Gujrat it has highest growth rate than other states of India. According to the mayor’s foundation report, Surat is the 4th fastest growing city globally. The city is the hub of many diamonds and textile industries. As per the reports, Surat accounts for 90% of the world’s total rough diamond cutting and polishing. Surat is also known for its cleanliness. The first city where the Britisher’s landed.

Even the Portuguese and Dutch also set up their business centres in this city. The city was famous for its glorious port where ships of more than 84 countries can be hosted in its harbour at any time. The city has a zero per cent unemployment rate. It’s Municipal Corporation is local self-government which has come into being under the Bombay Provincial Municipal Act, 194 which carries out all the obligatory functions and discretionary functions entrusted by the BPMC Act, 1949. This was the first municipalities of India in 1852, later on, it was converted into a municipal corporation in 1966 under the Bombay Provincial Municipal (BPMC) Act, 1949.

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) perceives its role as the principal facilitator and provider of services to provide a better quality of life for the city of Surat. SMC has responded to the challenges of the fastest population growth and high-speed economic development by adopting the best urban management practices.

With visionary leadership and strong support from citizens, SMC has been instrumental in the transformation of the city and its growth. It serves an estimated 5.5 million citizens and promises to deliver modern, accountable, transparent and progressive governance.

