Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Surge in White-Collar Hiring in India: October Sees 10% Growth

Key sectors driving this growth include oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and information technology (IT), according to a recent report.

Surge in White-Collar Hiring in India: October Sees 10% Growth

White-collar hiring in India saw a notable boost in October, with a year-on-year increase of 10%. Key sectors driving this growth include oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and information technology (IT), according to a recent report.

A standout trend was the impressive rise in roles related to artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), which grew by 39% compared to the previous year and 2% month-on-month. Specifically, positions for machine learning engineers experienced a remarkable 75% growth. The IT sector, despite some fluctuations earlier in the fiscal year, has shown positive hiring trends in four out of the last seven months, suggesting a strong outlook for the remainder of the year.

After a sluggish start, hiring for fresh graduates also showed encouraging signs, increasing by 6% year-on-year in October. Dr. Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri, emphasized that this uptick reflects growing business confidence and presents promising opportunities for new graduates entering the job market.

In the IT sector, unicorn companies led the way with a 28% rise in white-collar hiring. Additionally, multinational corporations (MNCs) and global capability centers (GCCs) in IT, which had previously seen slower growth, recorded significant increases of 5% and 10%, respectively. Overall, GCCs exhibited consistent growth with a 17% year-on-year rise in October.

The festive season contributed to a notable uptick in data-focused positions, and southern states of India demonstrated exceptional growth in white-collar hiring. Tamil Nadu stood out with a 24% increase, followed by Telangana at 16%, Karnataka at 12%, Andhra Pradesh at 9%, and Kerala at 7%. Senior roles and strategic hires continued to fuel growth in the job market, with FMCG and pharmaceutical sectors actively seeking experienced professionals.

This report indicates a positive trend in the Indian job market, particularly for white-collar roles, suggesting a thriving environment for both experienced professionals and recent graduates.

Filed under

HIRING WHITE COLLAR JOB
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox