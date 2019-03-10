SVBP Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2019: Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital, Delhi is conducting walk-in-interview for senior residents. The eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on of 15th March 2019. The candidates would be eligible as per the criteria list, may appear for the walk-in-interview with their respective Application that is duly filled.

SVBP Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2019:(SVBP Hospital) Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital, Delhi is conducting an interview for Senior Residents. The eligible candidates are requested to appear for a walk-in-interview on 15th March 2019. Candidates would be eligible as per the criteria list, may appear for the Walk-in-Interview with their respective Application that is duly filled, other necessary documents are to be carried at Administrative Office, 2nd Floor, Conference Hall, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital, East Patel Nagar Delhi. For any further details, candidates can directly check the official website of delhi.gov.in.

Vacancy Details :

(Senior Resident – 3 Posts)

. Anaesthesia-02 Posts

. Medicine – 01 Post

Education qualification for the Senior Resident Post:

MBBS with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma /DNB or equivalent as per residency scheme in concerned speciality from a recognized University or institution.

Age Limit: 37 Years(Relaxation would be as per Gov.rules)

note: Walk-in-Interview would be on 15 March 2019 from 9.30 A.M. to 11 A.M

How to apply for Senior Resident Jobs 2019:

About SVBP Hospital

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital is situated in Patel Nagar. It is surrounded by adjoining colonies of Baba Farid Puri, Rajasthan Colony, Prem Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Ranjeet Nagar, Shadi Pur, Kathputli Colony, Regar Pura etc inhabited by a large population of people. The population majorly belong to lower and middle socioeconomic status. Around 7 – 8 lakhs of people live in the catchment area of the Hospital.

They are solely dependent on this hospital for their regular health needs.

