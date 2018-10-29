SWAYAM exams 2018: The registration process for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) exams 2018 is all set to close on the official website today. Candidates are advised to submit their applications asap through - swayam.gov.in.

SWAYAM exams 2018: The Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) exams 2018 is all set to be conducted by the examination conducting authority during the month of December. According to the latest updates, the examination has been scheduled for December 1st, 2nd, 2018. Candidates who are interested to apply for appearing in the examination are advised to register themselves through the official website of SWAYAM i.e. – swayam.gov.in. As per reports, the last date for the submission of applications for the examination is today, i.e. on October 29, 2018. Candidates who have not yet submitted their filled up applications are advised to complete the process through the official website.

The examination will be held at 131 cities across the country and those candidates who qualify in the examination will be offered course out of the 115 courses under the institution. candidates should go through the official notification on the official website and then register themselves as per instructed. Application fees for the examination for general category candidate is Rs. 1000 per head while candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/PWD need to pay only Rs. 500 along with their application forms.

How to apply for SWAYAM Examination 2018?

Log in to the official website of SWAYAM – https://swayam.gov.in/

https://swayam.gov.in/ Now, click on the link that reads, “SWAYAM Examination 2018” available on the top of the homepage

On clicking. candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, click on SWAYAM EXAMINATION GUIDE and read the details in it

After reading the instructions, click on LOGIN option on the same page

Candidates should make sure that they have the registration ID and Password to login which they will receive after registering on the official website

After, logging into the candidates portal, click on Apply Online

Fill in all the details

Make application fee payment and submit

Take a print out of the application form for future reference if necessary

To log into the official website directly and complete the registration process, click here: https://swayam.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More