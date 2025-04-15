Swiggy Joins Hands With Labour Ministry In Landmark Deal To Boost Job Opportunities

In a major push towards tech-enabled employment generation, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiggy, India’s leading food delivery platform, to streamline job opportunities across the country.

The agreement is part of a broader government effort to leverage public-private partnerships to reduce unemployment and make recruitment more efficient. Swiggy, which operates in over 500 cities, is expected to be a key player in this transformation.

With nearly 5 crore job opportunities already listed through its various business arms, Swiggy’s partnership with the government is set to unlock new possibilities—particularly for semi-skilled and skilled workers in India’s urban and semi-urban belts.

A Data-Driven Job Market

Speaking at the signing event, Union Minister for Labour and Environment Mansukh Mandaviya described the move as a game-changer. He highlighted how the National Career Service (NCS) portal, a government-led digital employment exchange, will be central to this initiative.

“The NCS portal is fast becoming a single-window solution for employers and job seekers. With over 31 crore individuals already registered on the Shram portal, this partnership will help employers locate manpower quickly and efficiently,” Mandaviya said.

Using the example of civil engineers, Mandaviya explained how the NCS allows businesses to search for specific skill sets—like 50 civil engineers within a 50-km radius of Noida—without the hassle of external hiring processes.

“This will not only save time but also ensure that employment is accessible, dignified, and timely,” he added.

Swiggy’s Expanding Workforce Vision

On the corporate side, Salbh Srivastava, Operations In-Charge at Swiggy, expressed enthusiasm over the collaboration. He said that the company, which has already created lakhs of jobs in the past decade, expects to generate 10 to 12 lakh new job opportunities over the next 2–3 years.

“Swiggy is proud to be part of this initiative. The NCS portal will help us tap into a wider talent pool and scale our hiring efforts across India,” Srivastava noted.

He further added that integrating with the NCS would allow Swiggy to not only address the growing demand for delivery partners and support staff but also hire more skilled professionals in logistics, operations, and customer service.

A New Era of Employment Ecosystems

This partnership comes at a time when the government is actively trying to modernise India’s labour ecosystem by integrating digital platforms with real-time job data.

Mandaviya hinted that more such MoUs with private firms are on the horizon, which will feed into a larger strategy to make the NCS the most comprehensive employment portal not just in India—but potentially worldwide.

“This is not just about jobs. It’s about creating a system where the demand and supply of talent are seamlessly connected. We’re building the future of employment in India,” he said.

As the digital economy grows and platforms like Swiggy expand beyond food delivery into quick commerce and logistics, the scope for job creation through such collaborations is vast.

