Symbiosis has commenced the admission procedure for different courses and the date of the entrance examination is also released now. As per the latest updates, Symbiosis International has released the hall ticket for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2019 on the official website itself. These admit cards are for the examination that will be held on May 4, 2019.

Symbiosis has already started the admission procedure and has even released the date of the entrance examination. The entrance test is scheduled to happen on May 4, 2019 (Saturday) and the students should note that it will be a computer-based test. The duration of the examination will be 150 minutes and the students have to finish all the answers in that span only. Another important note is that there will be no negative marking in this entrance examination.

Now, the Symbiosis International has released the hall ticket for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2019 on the official website itself. These admit cards are for the examination that will be held on May 4, 2019. The students should remember that the exams for admission to the law (SLAT) and Design (SEED) related courses will be organised from 9:30 am to noon while the entrance test for general admissions (SET) and engineering (SITEEE) courses admissions will be scheduled between 2:30 om to 5 pm.

As the University has already released the admit card, we have listed the easy steps to download the admit card from the official website itself. Take a look!

Step 1: Go on the official website of Symbiosis, that is set-test.org

Step 2: Find and click on the option of ‘download admit card’ present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Provide the required credentials and log into it.

Step 5: Now, the admit card will flash on your screen.

The students should make it a priority to download the admit cards immediately and take a print out of them for further use. It is very important as nobody will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall ticket.

According to the updates of the official website, the result for the entrance examination will be released till May 14, 2019.

The students should also note that along with their respective Admit cards they have to carry a valid Photo Identity proof to the test centre. The valid photo identity could be any of the following things!

Passport

Driving license

Voter ID Card

Pan Card

AADHAR Card (UID)

