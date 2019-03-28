Syndicate Bank Recruitment 2019: The recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officer in its verticals/scales was published by the Syndicate Bank on the official website. The candidates who are interested to apply for the post can apply on the official website syndicatebank.in. The application process wil begin from March 29 2019. The candidates can apply for the post is April 18, 2019. A total of 129 vacancies are to be filled for the Senior Manager (Risk Management), Manager (Risk Management), Manager (Law), Manager (IS Audit), Security Officer at Specialist Officer Cadre are to be filled.

However, before applying to the post, the Syndicate Bank SO vacancy, the candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria which is required for the post.

Vacancy details

Senior Manager (Risk Management ) – 5 Posts

Manager (Risk Management) – 50 Posts

Manager (Law) – 41 Posts

Manager (IS Audit) – 3 Posts

Security Officer – 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Syndicate Bank SO Posts

Senior Manager (Risk Management) – Graduate with Maths or Statistics as subject with full-time MBA (Banking/Finance) or equivalent OR M.Sc Maths or Statistics with 60% marks OR CA/CWA. Minimum 3 years of experience

Manager (Risk Management) – Graduate with Maths or Statistics as subject with full-time MBA (Banking/Finance) or equivalent OR M.Sc

Maths or Statistics with 60% marks OR CA/CWA. Minimum 1-year of experience

Manager (Law) – LLB. Enrolled as Advocate with Bar Council and 3 years of experience practising Advocate at Bar

Manager (IS Audit) – Graduate with 60% marks with CISA and OSCP. Minimum 4 years of experience

Security Officer – An officer with 5 years commissioned service

Age Limit:

The age bracket of the Security Officer is 25 to 45 years, however, for other posts- 25 to 35 years.

The selection will be based on the process of online test and GD and Interview. The candidates will be selected for GD and Interview after an online test.

GD/ Interview process

GD/ Interview shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity and problem-solving innovativeness, level of efficiency,

willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post etc. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview would be 50% for the General Category and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD category. Candidates not clearing the GD or interview will not be considered for the selection.

The post wise number of vacancies provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the bank.

If no suitable candidates is found for a particular post, the Bank reserves the right to cancel the process of the recruitment for that post, as per the official notification.

Online Examination Structure for Recruitment of Specialist officers in various verticals/ Scales referred in the advertisement

Examination pattern

The examination will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The exam paper will be divided into various sections-

Reasoning will have 50 questions of 50 marks. While Quantitative Aptitude will have 25 questions Of 25 marks. Professional Knowledge relevant to the post will have 75 questions of 75 marks.

The English Language will have 50 questions of 50 marks. The examination paper will have questions for a total of 200 marks.

