Syndicate Bank Recruitment 2019: Syndicate Bank will end the application process for the post of Specialist Officer in its verticals/scales on April 18, 2019 on the official website, syndicatebank.in. The application process was started on March 29, 2019. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the same through the official website. With this recruitment drive, a total of 129 vacancies are to be filled. These vacancies will vary from Senior Manager (Risk Management), Manager (Risk Management), Manager (Law), Manager (IS Audit), Security Officer at Specialist Officer Cadre.

Syndicate Bank Vacancy Details

Senior Manager (Risk Management ) – 5 Posts Manager (Risk Management) – 50 Posts Manager (Law) – 41 Posts Manager (IS Audit) – 3 Posts Security Officer – 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Syndicate Bank SO Posts

Senior Manager (Risk Management) – Graduate with Maths or statistics as subject with full-time MBA (Banking/Finance) or equivalent OR M.Sc Maths or Statistics with 60% marks OR CA/CWA. A minimum of 3 years of experience is required. Manager (Risk Management) – Candidate should be a graduate with maths or statistics as a subject with full-time MBA (Banking/Finance) or equivalent OR M.Sc maths or statistics with 60% marks OR CA/CWA. A minimum of one year of experience Manager (Law) – LLB. enrolled as advocate with Bar Council and 3-years of experience practising Advocate at Bar Manager (IS Audit) – Graduate with 60% marks with CISA and OSCP. A minimum of 4 years of experience is required. Security Officer – An officer with 5-years with commissioned service

Syndicate Bank SO posts: Age Limit

Security Officer – 25 to 45 years

Other – 25 to 35 years

How to apply for the Syndicate Bank SO Jobs 2019

Eligible candidates can apply online through a direct link from 29 March to 18 April 2019.

