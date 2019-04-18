Syndicate Bank SO Recruitment 2019: The leading Public Sector banks issued the notification to recruit Senior Manager (Risk Management), Manager (Risk Management), Manager (Law), Manager (IS Audit) and Security Officer at Specialist Officer Cadre.

Syndicate Bank SO Recruitment 2019: The state-owned Syndicate Bank has issued a notification to recruit 129 Specialist Officers (SO) in its verticals/scales. Eligible and Interested candidates can submit their applications online for the posts through the official website from March 29 to April 18, 2019. The leading Public Sector bank issued the notification to recruit Senior Manager (Risk Management), Manager (Risk Management), Manager (Law), Manager (IS Audit) and Security Officer at Specialist Officer Cadre.

The candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria required for the post before applying for Syndicate Bank SO posts. Here are the details regarding the application process, educational qualification, age limit, selection process etc.

Important Dates:

Submission of online application: March 29, 2019

Last date of submission of online application – April 18, 2019 (today)

Online Application Link: CLICK HERE

Vacancy Details:

Senior Manager (Risk Management ): 5 Posts

Manager (Risk Management): 50 Posts

Manager (Law): 41 Posts

Manager (IS Audit): 3 Posts

Security Officer:30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Senior Manager (Risk Management): Must be a Graduate with Maths or Statistics as a subject with full-time MBA (Banking/Finance) or equivalent OR M.Sc Maths or Statistics with 60 per cent marks OR CA/CWA. Minimum 3 years of experience

Manager (Risk Management): Must be a Graduate with Maths or Statistics as a subject with full-time MBA (Banking/Finance) or equivalent OR M.Sc Maths or Statistics with 60 per cent marks OR CA/CWA. Minimum 1-year of experience

Manager (Law): Must have obtained an LLB degree and enrolled himself/ herself as Advocate with Bar Council and 3 years of experience practising Advocate at Bar

Manager (IS Audit): Must be a Graduate with 60 per cent marks with CISA and OSCP. Minimum 4 years of experience

Security Officer: An officer with 5 years commissioned service

Age Limit:

Security Officer: 25 – 45 years of age

Other: 25 – 35 years of age

Selection will be done on the basis of online test and/or GD/Interview

How to Apply:

The eligible candidates can apply online (direct link is given below) from 29 March to 18 April 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More