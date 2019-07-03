Syndicate Bank SO Result 2019 released @ syndicate bank.in. Syndicate bank has released the interview call letter for the shortlisted candidates who have qualified the written examination July 1 to July 9, 2019. Candidates can log in the official website of Syndicate bank and can download the call letter.

Syndicate Bank SO Result 2019: Syndicate bank has released the result of the Specialist Officer on June 25, 2019, and now the bank has also released the interview call letter for the shortlisted candidates who have qualified the written examination.

Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website of the Syndicate Bank, syndicatebank.in. Also, the candidates those who have qualified the written exam can download the admit card, also from the official website of Syndicate Bank. The call letter is available for candidates from June 28 to July 9, 2019.

Syndicate Bank SO Result 2019: Steps to check result and download call letter

Step1: Login the official site of Syndicate Bank at syndicatebank.in.

Step 2: Click on the career section and press the call letter link or the result link.

Step 3: The result pdf file will open and candidates can check their names on the list.

In case of call letter, the call letter page will open and candidates are advised to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Press login and the call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the call letter and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The interview for the same post will be held from July 1 to July 9, 2019. Candidates will have to check the result notice to appear for the interview on the mentioned time. For more details, candidates can check the official site of Syndicate Bank.

A total of 129 vacancies for Senior Manager (Risk Management), Manager (Risk Management), Manager (Law), Manager (IS Audit), Security Officer has been notified by the Syndicate Bank at Specialist Officer Cadre.

