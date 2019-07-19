TA Admit Card 2019: The Territorial Army Commission has declared the admit card for the entrance exam for the recruitment post of Territorial Army Officer. Candidates can visit the official website of Territorial Army, jointerritorialarmy.gov.in and can download the admit card for the same.

Candidates must note that the Territorial Army Officer Exam 2019 has been scheduled to be held on 28 July 2019. The exam will be conducted in two shifts at 17 different exams. as per the notification released by the Territorial Army Commission.

TA Admit Card 2019: Steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

Step 2: Fill the Captcha Code to enter the website.

Step 3: On the homepage, click on Join As Officer section under the drop-down of the Careers list.

Step 4: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, wherein candidates will need to fill your registration credentials – user id and password.

Step 5: Then, the Territorial Army Officer Hall Ticket 2019 Pdf file will display on your screen

Step 6: Download the admit card for future reference.

All candidates may download the Territorial Army Officer Call Letter 2019 and must bring with at exam center on the day of examination.

TA Admit Card 2019: Exam Pattern

The Written Examination of Territorial Army Officer 2019 will be comprised of Two Papers, Paper I and Paper II, Each Paper will be of 100 marks consisting of 100 objective type question. Total time allotted for each paper is 02 hrs. There will also be negative marking for the wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

