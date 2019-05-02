Tamil Nadu 11th Plus One result 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be releasing the TN +1 Results 2019 on May 8, this year. All the candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the website tnresults.nic.in which is handled by DGE.

Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Plus One examination 2019, are advised to keep an eye on the above mentioned website in order to get the latest updates about the TN results 2019. It is reported that the TN HSC Result 2019 will be announced in the second week of May at around 09:30 AM.

Note: All the candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to stay calm during the declaration of the TN +1 Results 2019 and not panic if they are not able to access the link due to high traffic.

Steps to check TN Class 11 Results 2019, once it is released on May 8, 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Results which is being handle by the Directorate of Government Examination for announcing official statements i.e. tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads TN HSC Results 2019.

Step 3: Fill in the required details like Name, Date of Birth and Roll Number in order to get the result.

Step 4: Submit your personal details.

Step 5: Your TN Class 11th Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2019 for future reference.

This year the DGE has decided to release the result a bit early as TN Class 11 Results 2018 were released on May 30, last year in which girls scored over 94.06 per cent while boys scored 87.04 per cent. In the meanwhile, follow the steps on how to check the HSE(+1) Arrears – March 2019 Results.

Step 1: Visit the website tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads HSE(+1) Arrears – March 2019 Results that appears after SSLC Exam – March 2019 Results and HSE(+2) – March 2019 Results links.

Step 3: Enter the required details like registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your HSE(+1) Arrears – March 2019 Results for future reference.

