Tamil Nadu 11th result 2019: DGE, Tamil Nadu will announce the results for the plus one examination 2019 on May 8, 2019. More than 9 lakh students registered themselves for the examination. In the year 2018, the results for class 11 were announced on May 29.

Tamil Nadu 11th result 2019: Plus One results to be out tomorrow @ dge.tn.nic.in, check time and how to download

Tamil Nadu 11th result 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is going to announce the results for the plus one examination 2019 on May 8, 2019. The exam was conducted between February 13, 2019, to February 22, 2019. More than 9 lakh students registered themselves for the examination. In the year 2018, the results for class 11 were announced on May 29. Like all the centre and the state board of India, the results of the Tamil Nadu Board have also been preponed.

Out of the total 9 lakh candidates who registered themselves for the plus one exam, around 8.5 lakh students were from regular schools. A total of 7.8 lakh students have clearly passed the examinations out of which 36,380 students scored more than 500 in the Tamil Nadu one plus exams. The pass percentage was 97.28 per cent.

When and where to check the Tamil Nadu 11th result 2019:

The class 11 or HSE plus one result will be declared on May 8 around 9:30 AM. The other major results of the state i.e., plus two and SSLC were declared at the same time. All the students who appeared for the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official websites including dge.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the Tamil Nadu 11th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), dge.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying HSE +1 result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Login by entering the provided registration number in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App