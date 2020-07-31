Tamil Nadu + 1 or class 11 results have been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. Students can now check their results on the official website, tnresults.nic.in. This year over 9 lakh students appeared for the class 11 or TN+1 exams in Tamil Nadu. Along with the results of class 11, DGE, Tamil Nadu has also released the results of class 12 re-sit students.
The board of Tamil Nadu does not declare a topper. Since the year 2018, the Tamil Nadu board had stopped releasing topper’s names and it just releases the name of the district which registers the highest number of pass percentage. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) states that this has been done to reduce unhealthy competition among students.
How to check TN+1 Result 2020 online:
- Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads Intermediate exam result on the landing page.
- Enter your Login credentials that include your Roll Number and other details.
- Click on the Check button.
- Your result will be displayed on your screen.
- Print/Download your result for future reference.
Websites to check Tamil Nadu +1 Result online:
The pass percentage for the year 2019 was recorded at 95 per cent for class 11 students. Usually, the board declares the result in the month of May but this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, the results were delayed.
