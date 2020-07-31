Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE,TN) has released the result for class 11 or Tamil Nadu +1 exams on the result portal of DGE. Here's how you can check your result and other details.

Tamil Nadu + 1 or class 11 results have been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. Students can now check their results on the official website, tnresults.nic.in. This year over 9 lakh students appeared for the class 11 or TN+1 exams in Tamil Nadu. Along with the results of class 11, DGE, Tamil Nadu has also released the results of class 12 re-sit students.

The board of Tamil Nadu does not declare a topper. Since the year 2018, the Tamil Nadu board had stopped releasing topper’s names and it just releases the name of the district which registers the highest number of pass percentage. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) states that this has been done to reduce unhealthy competition among students.

How to check TN+1 Result 2020 online: