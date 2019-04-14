Tamil Nadu 2019 HSC: The Higher Secondary Education or 12th-class examination result will be declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Education, on April 19, 2019, at 9.30 am, as per the latest notification mentioned on the official website tnresults.nic.in. Students who appeared in the examinations can check the result at tnresults.nic.in. DGE Tamil Nadu had conducted the HSE 2019 examination from March 1 to March 19. Earlier to this, a tentative date for the 12th class result was revealed. Prior to this, tentative dates were released for Class 10th and Class 12th.

Tamil Nadu 2019 HSC: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Education, will announce the Higher Secondary Education or 12th-class examination result on April 19, 2019, at 9.30 am to be the date of the result, as per the latest notification mentioned on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The students who appeared in the examinations can check the result, at tnresults.nic.in. DGE Tamil Nadu conducted the HSE 2019 examination from March 1 to March 19. Prior to this, a tentative date for the 12th class result was released. Earlier, the tentative dates were released for Class 10th and Class 12th. It was scheduled to be released on April 19. While the 10th class result is April 29. However, this report, is an official confirmation of the 12th class result date. Board will release the results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams.

The HSE board exam was held from March 1 to 19. Candidates can send HSE result related queries to directordge.tn@nic.in.

It is to be noted that the results published online are for immediate information to the examinees. This can’t be treated as original mark sheets. In the previous year, the overall pass percentage of TN HSE was 91.1%. 6754 schools scored 100% result.

Also in the previous year, the board declared the 12th class result on May 16, 2018 and the pass percentage among boys was 87.7%, while for girls it was much higher at 94.1%.

From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 students this year. From this year, the education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students.

Among the districts, Virudhunagar had the highest pass percentage of 98.55. This was followed by Kanyakumari which was at 98.17 per cent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More