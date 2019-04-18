Candidates, who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams, can check their scores on the official website tnresults.nic.in and also on examresults.net.

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2019: Passing marks for TN HSE HSC Plus 2 @ tnresults.nic.in, examresults.net

Tami Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2019: Results for Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exam, or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE), conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations, will be declared on Friday, April 19. Students have to score a minimum aggregate score of 70 out of 200 to pass the Higher Secondary Examination. A score of 40 out of 150 marks in theory and 30 out of 50 marks in practical exams will be required to pass the Class 12 exam. The Tamil Nadu Board has not revised the passing marks for Tamil Nadu HSC plus 2 exams.

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams were held from March 1 to 19. Around eight lakh students appeared in the HSC plus 2 exams. The Tamil Nadu Board will conduct an instant exam for candidates who have failed to score the passing marks. The test will be held between June 3 and 10.

How to check Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results 2019:

1) Visit the official website: tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

2) Click on the link that says TN HSC Class 12 results

3) Fill in the details in the new window that opens

4) Results will appear on the screen

5) Download the results and keep a printout for reference

Last year, 9,82,097 students had appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 exams.

in 2018, the pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams was 91.1 percent, with 87.7 percent boys and 94.1 percent girls having cleared the examination.

