Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2019: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will today declare the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exam, or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE) result @ tnresults.nic.in and examresults.net. Check the LIVE updates of Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2019 below.

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is all set to declare the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exam, or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE) result @ tnresults.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 result will be available @ examresults.net. According to the reports, the result will be announced on April 19, 2019 at around 9:30 am. Students who had appeared for the TN Board 12th exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of Tami Nadu Board or they can subscribe to NewsX.com for all the result related updates, full list of qualified candidates, how to download Tamil Nadu Class 12 result, Tamil Nadu HSC plus 2 exam results minimum aggregate etc.

According to the official notification of the DGE, students have to score at least 70 marks out of 200 to pass the Higher Secondary Examination. A score of 40 out of 150 marks in theory and 30 out of 50 marks in practical exams will be required to pass the Class 12 exam. The official data suggests that around eight lakh students had have appeared in the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams, which were held from between March 1 to 19, 2019.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download their TN Board Class 12th result 2019.

TN Board 12th result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Tamil Nadu Board @ tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link that that reads TN HSC Result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number.

Step 5: Tamil Nadu Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NewsX.com wishes good luck to all the students but in case any student failed to qualify the exam then he/she will get another chance as the Tamil Nadu Board will conduct the re-examination within next a few days after declaring the result. The reports suggest re-examination will be held between June 3 to 10.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 results were declared on May 16, 2018, and this year the examination board has decided to announce results early to relieve students from suspense and pressure. In 2018, the pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams was 91.1 per cent, out of which 87.7 per cent were boys and 94.1 per cent were girls.

