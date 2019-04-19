Tamil Nadu Board HSE 12th Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Board will declare the HSC+2 results 2019 today i.e. April 12 on its official website i.e. tnresults.nic.in. The DGE (Directorate of Government Exams), Tamil Nadu in its statement announced that the TN HSE +2 results 2019 will be declared at 09:30 am on Friday on dge.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Board HSE 12th Result 2019: The DGE (Directorate of Government Exams), Tamil Nadu will announce the HSE Class 12 result today i.e. April 12 on its official website i.e. dge.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu Board in an official notice has confirmed that the board will release the +2 result at 09:30 am on Friday, April 19. Students who appeared for HSC HSE+2, are requested to keep an eye on the official websites of Tamil Nadu Board and DGE Tamil Nadu i.e. tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. for the results.

TN HSE +2 result 2019 Date and time: Result will be declared April 19 at 9:30 am.

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 results websites to check results: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Steps to check the Tamil Nadu HSE HSC+2 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Directorate of Government Exams i.e. @dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads HSC+2 results 2019.

Step 3: The link will direct you to the new tab to submit the required details.

Step 4: Use your login id by submitting the registration number, roll number and other details for the result.

Step 5: The Tamil Nadu HSE HSC+2 results 2019 will be on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.

Note: The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu have requested students who appeared for TN HSE +2 exams to download their results from newly formed official apps of Tamil Nadu Board in order to avoid any kind of problem. Therefore, the TN HSE Results app is now available for students on both app stores as well as play store for Apple and Android users.

Class 12 student will need to score at least 40 out of 150 marks in theory and 30 out of 50 marks in practical exams to pass. The Tamil Nadu Board has yet not revised the scoreboard for Tamil Nadu HSC plus 2 exams. Also, the Tamil Nadu Board will conduct retest for candidates who failed to score the passing marks in HSE +2 exams. The instant test will be conducted between June 3 and June 10, 2019.

This year, over 9 lakh students from Class 12 appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSC HSE+2 examination. Around 5 lakh girls and 4 lakh boys appeared for the exams that were conducted by the Tamil Board from March 1 to March 19, 2019. Nearly 5000 students registered for HSE exams from 156 exam centres in Chennai, this year.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of Tamil Nadu HSE class 12 exams was 91.1 per cent. Girls with 94.1 per cent outperformed boys who scored 87.7 per cent. Around 4.60 lakhs girls and 4.01 lakh boys appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 exams, last year.

