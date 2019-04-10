Tamil Nadu Board Result 2019 Date: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th result 2019 is likely to be released on Friday, April 19, 2019 and SSLC result on April 29, 2019 on the official website, websitetnresults.nic.in by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education. Those who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Board TN HSC 12th exam 2019 are advised to keep a check on the official websites.

Tamil Nadu Board Result 2019 Date: The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the TN HSC 12th result 2019 on Friday, April 19, 2019 and April 29, 2019 on the official website websitetnresults.nic.in. The interested candidates, who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Board TN HSC 12th exam 2019 are advised to keep a check on the official website. The examination began on March 1 and ended on March 19. The Board will release the annual examination results of The Tamil Nadu class 10th and class 12th on the official website.

The Board has also announced that the date of the annual exam results of Classes VI, VII, VIII and XI. The result will be declared on May 2, 2019. The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has also declared that an instant examination will be conducted between June 3 and 10 for those students who couldn’t pass a certain minimum passing marks.

Previous year statistics TN Board Results 2019

In the previous year, TN Board 12th Results 2018 was declared on May 16, 2018. The overall pass percentage is 91.10%. The total number of students appeared for the exam is 8,60, 434.

About Tamil Nadu Education Department

Tamil Nadu Education Department was established 100 years ago during the British era. The purpose was to conduct the examination for the HSC and the SSC. Later after Independence, it was established in 1978 as a separate department in order to monitor the regulation of the secondary school education in the state. This conducts yearly examinations to evaluate the academic performance of the students through Tamil Nadu 12th Board Examination and Tamil Nadu 10th Board Examination.

