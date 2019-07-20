The date sheet for the class 10, 12 examinations has been released by the Directorate of government examination, Tamil Nadu, through the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Interested candidates can check their results through the official website. It will begin from March 17 and end on April 9, 2020.

Both new and old pattern of pattern of exam will be held on the same date. The exams will be conducted in the morning shift. It will start from 10 am and end at 1:15 pm.

A 10 minutes extra time will be available to read the question paper. Five minutes will be available for verification of particulars of the candidates. The examination will begin from 10:15 onwards.

While the new pattern of the examination will end on 12:45. The old pattern will end at 1:15 pm.

Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations: Datesheet

Language paper 1– March 17 Language paper 2– March 19 Optional Language– March 21 English Paper 1– March 27 English paper 2– March 30 Mathematics– April 2 Science– April 7 Social Science– April 9, 2020.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Examination will commence on March 17 with language paper and end will Social Science on May 09. The Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) examination will begin on March 4, 2020 with the language paper and concludes on March 26, 2020 with Chemistry/Accountancy/Geography.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 or HSE+2 will be conducted from March 2, 2020 to March 24, 2020.

About Tamil Nadu Education Department

Tamil Nadu Education Department was established 100 years ago. During the British era, it was established with an aim to conduct HSC and the SSC examination. It was formed in the year 1978 as a separate department. The main roles and responsibilities include monitoring and regulation of the secondary school education in the state. Also, to conduct yearly examinations. Year examinations are being conducted to evaluate the academic performance of the students through Tamil Nadu 12th Board Examination and Tamil Nadu 10th Board Examination.

