Tamil Nadu college students will be promoted to the next year without having to sit for semester exams for the session 2019-20. This however, is not the case for the final year students.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Thursday that college students will be promoted to the next year without having to sit for semester exams for the session 2019-20. However, there was no mention of final year students. Any information about the final year exams is yet to be disclosed. The State issued a high-ranking committee to make decisions about the examinations, in accordance with the recommendations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This being the state of things, the State has scrapped the semester exams for the following students, promoting them to the next academic year.

Students being promoted by Tamil Nadu without exams:

1. First and second-year undergraduate students.

2. First-year postgraduate students in arts and science colleges.

3. First, second and third-year undergraduate and first-year postgraduate students in engineering colleges.

4. First-year MCA students.

The State said that other information about the exams will be revealed later. As such, students are waiting for more details on whether final semester examinations will be conducted, and if they will, then where and when. Most students hurried to their homes when the lockdown was declared, expecting it to be enforced for a few weeks at most.

It is also believed that colleges will be told to evaluate the marks of students from internal assessment final year students will be attending the exams online. Although, the fate of the final year exams is still uncertain as the State has yet to make an announcement about them.

