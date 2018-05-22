The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2018, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018 conducted by the Directorate of Tamil Nadu government from March 16 to April 20, 2018, will be available on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education @tnresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their result at tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/tamilnadu, nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 result 2018 to be declared on May 23 @tnresults.nic.in, check details

The Tamil Nadu class 10th result for 2018 will be declared on May 23 at 9:30am by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education also known as the Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2018, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018, will be available on Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education official website tnresults.nic.in. Every year, the Directorate of government examination Tamil Nadu conducts the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for Class 10 students.

This year, Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC exams conducted by the Directorate of Tamil Nadu government from March 16 to April 20, 2018. students can check their TN Result 2018, TN 10th Result 2018 on tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/tamilnadu, nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

How to Check Tamil Nadu class 10th Result 2018 and SSLC Class 10 Result 2018

Step 1: Click on the official website link tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link which says TN 10th Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018.

Step 3: Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2018, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2018.

Step 4: Candidates can check their result at tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/tamilnadu, nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Step 5: Enter the roll number.

Step 6: Download the Tamil Nadu class 10th Result 2018, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018 for future reference.

The result of Class 12 Delhi Result 2018 is likely to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website cbse.nic.in soon. As per a source, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 will be out by May 25, 2018, according to reports in a leading news website. The CBSE Class 12 examination was held between 5 March and April 13, 2018, while the CBSE Class 10 examination was held from March 5 to April 4, 2018, by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Reports say that around 16.38 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board examination while 11.86 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams this year.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App