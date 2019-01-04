TNPSC CCS Recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (Group 1) application process has started on the official website - tnpsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can check the details regarding the recruitment process here.

TNPSC CCS Recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of candidates to the Combined Civil Services (Group 1) vacant posts. Those who are willing to apply for the post can log into the official website of TNPSC and fill the online application form. The application form will be available at tnpsc.gov.in till January 31, 2019, which is also the last day for submission of the application form.

According to the notification, there are 139 vacancies against the post and the application process for the same had started since yesterday, i.e. on January 3, 2019. Reports in a leading daily say the recruitment examination for the TNPSC Group 1 2019 Prelims will be held on March 3 this year. The vacant positions are of Deputy Collector under Civil Service department, Deputy Superintendent of Police under Police Service department, Assistant Commissioner under Commercial Taxes Service, Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies under Co-operative Service, District Registrar under Registration Service department, Assistant Director of Rural Development under Panchayat Development Service, District Employment Officer under General Service category and District Officer under Fire and Rescue Services department of the Commission.

Candidates are advised to ;log into the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for more details and apply before the application process gets closed.

