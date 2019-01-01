Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) diploma exam 2018 that was held in October will be declared in a couple of days on the official website of the directorate @intradote.tn.nic.in.

Those who clear TNDTE will be eligible to take admissions in various polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) diploma exam 2018 that was held in October will be declared in a couple of days on the official website of the directorate @intradote.tn.nic.in. While last year, the results were declared on December 22, it has faced much delay this year and is expected to be announced in the first week of January 2019.

HOW TO CHECK RESULTS

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNDTE – intradote.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘TNDTE October Diploma Result 2018’

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth in the given boxes to log in and view the result

Step 4: Click on ‘View Result’ button

Step 5: The TNDTE October Diploma 2018 Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check your result and download it for future reference

Earlier this week, TNDTE had announced results for polytechnic courses on its official website, intradote.tn.nic.in apart from the results for all semester of the diploma programme.

However, for the entrance exam, the announcement of results has faced delay. Those who clear TNDTE will be eligible to take admissions in various polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu. For information, there are 518 polytechnic colleges in the state.

