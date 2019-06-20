TNEA 2019 Rank List released at tneaonline.in, counselling to begin from June 25: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA 2019 Rank List on the official website at online.in. Candidates who had taken part in the examination can visit the website and download the rank list. They can also follow the following steps and download the same.

TNEA 2019 Rank List: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA 2019 Rank List. It was released today, June 20, on the official website at tneaonline.in. Candidates who had taken part in the examination can visit the website of TNDTE and download the rank list. The TNEA 2019 Rank List was likely to be announced on June 17, 2019, but it got delayed due to the verification process.

Students will be able to download the till June 23, 2019. After that, it will not be available on the website. In 2019, around 1.33 lakh students registered for the TNEA 2019 Entrance Examination. Out of which, 1.33 lakh candidates appeared in the certificate verification process. The TNDTE will be starting online counselling for final seat allotment from July 3, 2019, to July 28, 2019, while as the counselling for the supplementary seats will begin from July 29, next month.

Check steps to download TNEA 2019 Rank List:

Visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.in. On the homepage, click on TNEA 2019 link. Enter your credentials including registration ID. Hit the submit button. TNEA 2019 Rank List will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

TNEA 2019 Rank List Fees:

Candidates belonging to general category are needed to pay a fee of Rs 5,000 while those belonging to reserved categories have to pay Rs 1,000.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App