Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA 2019: Candidates looking forward to applying for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TMEA) 2019, well, you need to fasten up. It is the last day when the applicants can register themselves for the TMEA 2019. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of the TMEA 2019, @ tneaonline.in, as soon as possible to fill and submit the application. The students planning to take admission in UG engineering courses in Tamil Nadu, it is last day to submit your TNEA 2019 application form online. The applicants are also required to submit the application fee along with the application form today itself.

The entire process to get into TNEA 2019 is online as every single step to it will be carried out by the authorities online. Be it registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation will be done online. While the registration process commenced on May 2, 2019, it would come to an end today, May 31. After the successful completion of submission of application forms, the students will be allotted a random number on June 3, 2019. The candidates are then required to have their certificates verified at the designated TNEA Facilitation Centre from June 6 to June 11, 2019.

On June 17, 2019, the authorities will release the merit list of the candidates selected for the admission process while the counselling will begin from July 3, 2019, till July 28. The seats will be allocated to candidates on the basis of the marks they had secured in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in class 12.

TNEA 2019 Application Form: Steps to fill

Registration at TNEA 2019 website Login Filling of Personal Details Fill Special Reservation Information Fill Payment Details Fill Scholarship Information Fill School of Study Information Fill Academic Information Fill Additional Information Preview/Submit Application Download Application

The students should notice that no examination will be conducted for the admission 2019. Also, original, photocopy of the documents and signed hard copy of the registered application (PDF obtained after successful application registration through online) should be produced at the time of Certificate Verification at TNEA Facilitation Center (TFC).

