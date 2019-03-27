Tamil Nadu Forest Services (TNFUSRC) recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited to apply for the post of Forest Watcher under Tamil Nadu Forest Services (TNFUSRC). There are almost 564 vacancies, which is to be filled. Candidates need to register themselves through the official website- forests.tn.gov.in on or before May 13, 2019.

Tamil Nadu Forest Services (TNFUSRC) recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has released applications for the post of Forest Watcher, Tamil Nadu Forest Department. A total number of 564 vacancies to be filled with eligible candidates. Candidates are required to register themselves through online mode by visiting the official website-forests.tn.gov.in on or before 3rd week of May i.e May 13, 2019.

Important Dates:

• 1st week of May ( May 1, 2019): Commencement of submission of online application

• 3rd week ( May 13, 2019): Last date for submission of online application

Vacancy details:

• Forest Watcher – 564 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who wish to appear for the post should have passed 10th board examination from a recognised University as well as have passed S.S.L.C Public Examination or its equivalent with eligibility for admission to Higher Secondary Courses of Studies or to College Courses of studies.

Age Limit(min-max):

21 to 30 years (Age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

Pay Scale:

Rs. 16,600/- to Rs.52,400/-

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, Certificate Verification, Physical Standards Verification and Endurance Test.

How to apply:

• Candidates need to fill the form through the online mode by visiting the official website- forests.tn.gov.in. The online application for Forest Watcher Recruitment 2019 will begin from 1st Week of May ( May 1, 2019) and continue till 3rd Week of May ( May 13, 2019).

• Before applying, the candidates should have scanned image of their photograph, signature and relevant certificates etc in CD/DVD/Pendrive.

• Ensure that you have your scanned recent colour passport size photograph (JPG/JPEG format of size 20-50 kB) and signature (JPG/JPEGformatofsize10-20kB).

note: The Online Application uploaded without the photograph and signature will be rejected.

Application fee:

Rs.150/- + applicable Service Charges.

About Tamil Nadu Forest Services (TNFUSRC):

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has completed the journey of more than 160 years. Tamil Nadu has been the main state in the Biodiversity conservation, particularly in Protected Area management, including conservation and improvement of terrestrial/ marine flora and fauna. The State’s main efforts are to establish a wide range of Tiger habitats in Western and Eastern Ghats of Tamil Nadu, which have resulted in the increase of tiger numbers from 163 in 2011.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More