Tamil Nadu Forest TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018: The application process for 878 Forest Guard posts is all set to close by today evening. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to do the same asap through the prescribed format.

Tamil Nadu Forest TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018: Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee had earlier released a notification for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Forest Guard through its official portal. The application process was going on through the website, however, today is the last date for submission of the applications as scheduled by the recruiting authority. The applications were invited from interested and eligible candidates through the prescribed format till November 5, 2018, i.e. today. Candidates who wish to apply for the same but have not yet submitted their applications are advised to do the same as soon as possible before the link for the process gets deactivated.

Important Dates for TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018:

Application starting date: October 15

Last Date for submission of Application: November 05

Application fee submission through challan at designated Indian Bank branches: November 07

Vacancy details of Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee 2018:

There are 726 vacancies against the post of Forest Guard while 152 posts are lying vacant for Forest Guards having a driving license. The general category candidates willing to apply must note that they should be in between the age of 21 and 30 years to be eligible to apply for the post while the reserved category candidates such as OBC/ SC/ST: will get relaxation up to five years i.e. candidates of maximum 35 years of age are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification for TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018:

For Forest Guard: Applicants must have passed Higher Secondary or Intermediate with any of the following subjects i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Zoology or Botany.

For Forest Guard with Driving License: Applicants must have passed Higher Secondary or Intermediate with any of the following subjects i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Zoology or Botany. They must also possess a valid Driving licence issued by the government.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More