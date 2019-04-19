Candidates can check their Tamil Nadu HSE result on the official websites of Tamil Nadu Board and DGE Tamil Nadu i.e. tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. A total of 91.3 per cent students who sat for the exam have cleared the same and this time there is a slight increase of 0.2 per cent in the pass percentage. In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 91.1 per cent. Girls have once again outsmarted boys scoring 93.64 per cent while the boys' pass percentage is 87.7 per cent.

The DGE (Directorate of Government Examination), Tamil Nadu has announced the TN HSE Class 12 results today i.e. April 19, 2019, on its official website i.e. dge.tn.nic.in. Over 8 lakh students appeared for HSC HSE+2 this year. Candidates can check their Tamil Nadu HSE result on the official websites of Tamil Nadu Board and DGE Tamil Nadu i.e. tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

A total of 91.3 per cent students who sat for the exam have cleared the same and this time there is a slight increase of 0.2 per cent in the pass percentage. In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 91.1 per cent. Girls have once again outsmarted boys scoring 93.64 per cent while the boys’ pass percentage is 87.7 per cent.

Subject-wise, the pass percentage has crossed 90 with Maths excelling among the rest. Here’s the pass percentage:

Maths- 96.25%

Computer Science: 95.27%

Tamil: 94.12%

English:93.83%

Biology:93.89%

Chemistry: 94.88%

For those who haven’t downloaded their result, here are the steps to download the TN HSE HSC+2 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Directorate of Government Exams i.e. dge.tn.gov.in / dge.tn.nic.in or Tamil Nadu Board i.e tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads HSE -2nd Year- March 2019 – Declaration of Results – Press Release.

Step 3: The link will direct you to the new tab wherein you will have to fill in the required details.

Step 4: Login your account by submitting the registration number, roll number and other details for the result.

Step 5: The Tamil Nadu HSE HSC+2 results 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.

If students are not able to check their TN HSC Class 12 results 2019 on the aforementioned links, they can download the newly formed app by the Tamil Nadu Board i.e. TN HSE Results’ to download their Class 12 results 2019. Keeping both Apple as well as Android users in mind, the Tamil Nadu Board has an app on Play Store and App Store, respectively.

Besides this, the students can find their result on examresults.net. Every year nearly 7 lakh students appear for both TN Board SSLC exams and TN Board and HSC exams, although this year the number of students to appear for the exam crossed 8 lakh.

