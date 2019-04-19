Tamil Nadu Board HSE 12th Result 2019: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the TN HSE HSC 12th results 2019 @dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. Candidates can download their results from the app store and play store for future reference.

Tamil Nadu Board HSE 12th Result 2019: The DGE (Directorate of Government Examination), Tamil Nadu has announced the TN HSE Class 12 results today i.e. April 19 on its official website i.e. dge.tn.nic.in. Approx 8.87.662 students who appeared for HSC HSE+2 have received their Boards results, this year. Candidates can check their Tamil Nadu HSE result on the official websites of Tamil Nadu Board and DGE Tamil Nadu i.e. tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. for the results.

Here are the steps to check and download the TN HSE HSC+2 results 2019 at the official website of Tamil Nadu Board and the Directorate of Government Examination:

If students are not able to check their TN HSC Class 12 results 2019 on the mentioned above links that are dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, they can download the newly formed app by the Tamil Nadu Board i.e. TN HSE Results’ to download their Class 12 results 2019. Keeping both Apple users as well as Android users in mind, the Tamil Nadu Board has an app on Play Store and App Store, respectively.

In order to pass board exams, candidates are required to score at least 40 out of 150 marks in theory and 30 out of 50 marks in practical exams. The Tamil Nadu Board will conduct an instant test for students who failed to score the passing marks in HSE +2 exams. The instant test will be conducted between June 3 and June 10, 2019.

Around 9 lakh candidates from Class 12 appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 examination. Over 5 lakh girls and 4 lakh boys appeared for the exams that were conducted by the Tamil Board from March 1 to March 19, 2019. Nearly 5000 students registered for HSE exams from 156 exam centres in Chennai in 2019.

