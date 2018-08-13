Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One Result 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the supplementary results of HSC examination held this year in June. The results are available on the official website dge.tn.nic.in. Candidates can download the same by entering their roll numbers on the provided fields on the website.

The results will be available at www.dge.tn.nic.in and reports reveal that the compartment examination for HSC Plus One was conducted in June and the final examination was held between March and April. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu HSC final year or plus two examination results were released on May 16, 2018.

Steps to check the Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One Result 2018 is given below:

Log on to the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), dge.tn.nic.in Search for the result link on the homepage and click on it Click on the link and enter the requisite details in the provided fields such as your roll number, registration number and other details Now, click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a printout for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website and check the TN HSC Plus One Supplementary Results 2018, click here: http://dge.tn.nic.in/

