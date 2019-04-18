Tamil Nadu HSE +2 result 2019 to be declared on April 19: The results of Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) will be announced by the Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu tomorrow on Friday, April 19, 2019. According to the official notification, Tamil Nadu Board will declare the +2 result at 9:30 am on Friday. Students who had appeared for the exams can know their results through official websites-tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 result 2019 to be declared on April 19: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will announce the results Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) tomorrow on Friday, April 19, 2019. As per the official notice mentioned the Tamil Nadu Board has also said that it will declare +2 result at 9:30 am on Friday. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for plus two or HSE exam of Tamil Nadu board was 91.1 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. Every year, over 8 lakh candidates appear for the exam. About 4.60 lakh girls will be taking the exams as against 4.01 lakh boys.

In the previous examination, 8,60,434 candidates had appeared for the exam.

Also read: Telangana Board to announce Telangana TS inter result 2019 today after 5 PM on results.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in

TN HSE result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioned on the homepage,

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 5: Result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the result. Take out a print out for future use.

In the previous year, among the districts that performed well was Virudhunagar which topped the list, followed by Erode and Tirupur.

Also read: TS Inter result 2019: TSBIE to declare 1st and 2nd year result on April 18 @ bie.telangana.gov.in

TN HSE result app

An app for downloading TN HSE (+2) results are available on both playstore and app stores of Android and Apple platforms, respectively. The application will provide the Higher Secondary Examination results (+2) of the candidates belong to Tamil Nadu Board, conducted by Directorate of Government Examinations. To check the results, the candidates can enter the registration number and date of birth that are required. Candidates may search for ‘TN HSE Results’ app.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More