Tamil Nadu HSE HSC+2 results 2019: When and where to check the results

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is all set to release the results of Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) on April 19, 2019, i.e Friday. As per reports, the Tamil Nadu Board will announce the +2 results, which is equivalent to class 12th, at 9:00 am tomorrow. The students can check their results on its official website – tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Students have been asked to keep calm as the results will be announced in the morning session. Over 8 lakh students had appeared in the exams. Last year, the overall percentage for +2 was 91.1 per cent. Meanwhile, girls outshined boys by claiming 94.1 per cent as compared to boys. The boys have registered 87.7 per cent.

How to download results:

1. Visit the official website @dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on the result link appeared on the homepage.

3. In the new tab, click on the required information.

4. Log in into account by filling the registration number, roll no, and other details.

5. The result will appear.

6. Take the print out of the result for future reference.

The officials have asked the students to check the newly formed app for downloading TN HSE (+2) results. The app TN HSE Results’ is available on both play store and app stores of Android and Apple platforms.

The application will provide the Higher Secondary Examination results (+2) of the candidates belong to Tamil Nadu Board, conducted by Directorate of Government Examinations.

To check the results, the candidates can enter the registration number and date of birth that is required.

