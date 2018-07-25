The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the HSE supplementary or class 12 supplementary examination results. Students can check the official website to download their TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2018.

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the HSE Special or HSE supplementary or class 12 supplementary exam result on its official website. Students who had appeared for the Class 12 supplementary examination can check their result by logging into the main website.

According to reports, the HSE Special or HSE supplementary examination was conducted on June 25 till July 4 for those candidates who failed to qualify in Class 12 final examination in their first attempt. Moreover, it has been revealed by a source close to the Board that the Class 10 supplementary results will be declared this week.

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2018: CBSE likely to release UGC NET results next week, check how to download

Students can check the following steps to download HSE supplementary or class 12 supplementary exam result or TN HSC Supply results 2018:

Log in to the official website, dge.tn.nic.in Search for the link “HSe Special Supplementary June 2018 Second Year – Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals” and click on the same Students will be directed to a different page Here, enter the requisite details and click on the submit button Your HSE Special supplementary result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out of the same

Students should note that the results will not be available at tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

To go to the official website and download the HSE Class 12 Supply result 2018, click on this link: http://dge.tn.nic.in/

ALSO READ: Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Online application open for 14 Short Service Commission posts, apply @ joinindianamy.nic.in

ALSO READ: SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: Official notification released for 54000 GD Constable vacancies @ ssc.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More