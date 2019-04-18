Tamil Nadu HSE HSC Results 2019 to release on April 19: The Tamil Nadu Government will declare the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or TN +2 result 2019 tomorrow, April 19 @ tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. A notification released by the Tamil Nadu board said that the TN HSE 2019 or TN HSE 2019 result will be declared at 9:30 am on Friday.

TN HSE HSC Result 2019: How to check TN Board 12th result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in or dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 5: Result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the result. Take out a print out for future use.

TN HSE HSC Result 2019: How to check TN Board 12th result 2019 via result app

‘TN HSE Results’ app is available on both Playstore and App Stores of Android and Apple platforms to check TN HSE, HSC Result 2019. The students can check their respective Higher Secondary Examination results (+2) result via the app by filling their registration number and Date of Birth. The application is available for all the students in Tamil Nadu.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for the TN +2 exam was 91.1%. Girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 % while boys had scored 87.7%.

According to an earlier notification from the Tamil Nadu DGE, the Plus One results will be released on May 8 while the SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam results are scheduled to release on April 29, 2019.

This year around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination, however, in 2018, 8,60,434 candidates had appeared for the exam.

