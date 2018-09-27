Tamil Nadu MRB Recruitment 2018: Applications are open for 1884 vacancies of Assistant Surgeon posts. Interested candidates can check the last date for submission of applications here and to know further details regarding the job, log into the official website of MRB - mrb.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu MRB Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for more than 1000 vacancies under the MRB Tamil Nadu through an official notification released on the official website of the Board. Interested candidates can check the details regarding the employment and apply for the posts accordingly. It has been reported that there is 1884 number of posts vacant under the MRB.

The vacancies are for Assistant Surgeon posts and recruitment on a temporary basis also consists where 175 backlog vacancies have been reported by b a leading daily. Reports reveal that the TN MRB recruitment examination will be conducted by the Board in December for selection to the vacant posts. The recruitment examination will be in undergraduate level which will be held in Chennai.

Candidates can apply for the posts by following the steps mentioned here:

Log in to the official website of MRB Tamil Nadu Search for the recruitment advertisement and click on it Read the instructions on the notification and start applying in the prescribed format

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants should have an MBBS degree and fulfil all the other necessary criteria set by the recruiting body. Candidates can check for further details regarding the vacancies and start applying through the official website -mrb.tn.gov.in. Applicants will also have to pay an application fee of Rs. 750 if they belong to the general category and Rs. 375 for candidates belonging to SC / SCA / ST / DAP (PH) category. Application fees can be deposited through offline mode or at banks till October 17, 2018.

