Tamil Nadu NEET Merit List 2019 released @ tnmedicalselection.org. Tamil Nadu NEET 2019 merit list has been declared by the Directorate of medical education Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu NEET exam has been topped by Shruthi K scoring 685 marks.

Tamil Nadu NEET Merit List 2019 released @ tnmedicalselection.org: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has released Tamil Nadu NEET 2019 merit list on official website tnmedicalselection.org. The candidates who have applied for the admission the medical colleges in Tamil Nadu can visit the official website to check the TN NEE Merit List 2019. TN NEET Rank List 2019 has been released in the form of a PDF.

Shruthi K from Tiruvallur has topped the Tamil Nadu NEET exam scoring 685 marks. Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling is scheduled from July 8, 2019. On the first day, counselling will be conducted for special categories including ex-servicemen and differently abled people.

A total number of 39, 013 applicants have applied for the TN NEET exam, out of which 31,352 applicants have cleared the examination. However, the cut-offs for this year is likely to be increased by 50 to 75 marks for all categories.

Tamil Nadu NEET Merit List 2019: Steps to download/check merit list

Step 1: Login the official website of Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, tnmediclselection.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, NEET Merit List 2019

Step 3: TN NEET merit list pdf file will open

Step 4: Download the pdf and take a printout for future reference.

Counselling will take place for 3,988 seats available for medical counselling and around 562 seats are available under management quota. However, the committee has not announced whether it would add 25% more seats for economically weaker sections.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App