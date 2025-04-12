Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
  Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2025 Out: View Merit List, How To Check, Direct Link, And Next Steps Here

Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2025 Out: View Merit List, How To Check, Direct Link, And Next Steps Here

TN DGE declares NMMS Result 2025; over 2.3 lakh students appeared. Check result, merit list, and scholarship status at dge.tn.gov.in. Direct link now available.

Tamil Nadu NMMS Result 2025 Out: View Merit List, How To Check, Direct Link, And Next Steps Here


The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has officially announced the TN NMMS Result 2025 for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Examination held in February 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results and scholarship eligibility status on the official website — www.dge.tn.gov.in.

The NMMS examination is a centrally sponsored scholarship scheme aimed at supporting meritorious students from economically weaker sections. Every year, eligible students who qualify in the exam receive a fixed annual scholarship to support their education through secondary and higher secondary levels.

How to Check TN NMMS Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide

To view the Tamil Nadu NMMS 2025 result, students can follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit the official website: www.dge.tn.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the “Results” section

  3. Look for the link titled “NMMS Examination February 2025 Results”

  4. Enter your roll number and date of birth

  5. Submit the information to view your result and scholarship status

A direct link to the NMMS result page is also available under the “National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination” section on the site.

Over 2.3 Lakh Students Appeared for TN NMMS Exam 2025

This year, more than 2.3 lakh students from Class 8 in government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu participated in the NMMS exam. Conducted for the 2024–25 academic year, the examination is part of an initiative to identify and reward talented students who face financial hardships in continuing their education.

The selected students will be eligible to receive an annual scholarship, which will assist them throughout their secondary and higher secondary schooling.

What to Do After Checking NMMS Result 2025?

Students who have been selected for the NMMS scholarship should follow the instructions provided by their respective schools or the DGE. This includes submitting required documents for verification and completing procedures for scholarship disbursement.

In case of any difficulties or discrepancies, students are encouraged to contact their school authorities or visit the official website for support and further guidance.

Filed under

dge.tn.gov.in result link NMMS February 2025 result Tamil Nadu NMMS result TN NMMS result 2025

