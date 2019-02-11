Tamil Nadu Nurse Recruitment 2019: Applications are invited for 2,345 nurse vacancies under MRB. Candidates interested to apply can submit their applications before February 27 on the prescribed format. The link to the recruitment advertisement has been given below.

Tamil Nadu Nurse Recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited applications through a notification released on the official website – mrb.tn.gov.in. According to the notification, application process for the recruitment of nurses is now open and those who are interested and eligible to apply for the same can check the notification by logging into the official website and start applying on the prescribed format before the closure of the application process.

Reports in a leading daily say that there are 2,345 nurse vacancies under the recruitment Board in the state and the last date for submission of the application forms has been scheduled for February 27, 2019. Candidates must also note that they have to submit an application fee along with their filled up applications to confirm their participation. The last date for submission of application fee is March 1, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Candidates applying for the post must be in between the age bracket of 18-57 years

2. Candidates should hold a degree or diploma in nursing from any recognised institution in Tamil Nadu.

This is how to download the TN Nurse Recruitment Notification 2019:

1. Log into the official website of TN MRB as mentioned above i.e. mrb.tn.gov.in

2. Click on the latest recruitment advertisement on the homepage

3. On clicking, a new pdf will be displayed on the computer screen

4. Download the same and go through it carefully

5. Check all the necessary details in it

6. Take print out of the same if necessary for reference

Here is the direct link to download the Nurse recruitment notification from the official website: http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in/pdf/2019/Nurses_Notification_07022019.pdf



For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More