Tamil Nadu +2 Compartmental Result 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the TN Plus Two Compartmental Exam 2019 result on its official website – dge.tn.nic.in. TN Plus Two Compartmental Examinations were conducted in the month of June this year. The Tamil Nadu Compartmental is now available on the official website of the Board. All those who have appeared in the compartmental examination can check their results by following the instructions given below.

Moreover, students would have to keep their hall tickets handy ass the result can be accessed only with the roll numbers.

How to check the DGE Tamil Nadu Compartmental Exam Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu – dge.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Result link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and click on submit

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Compartment Result 2019: dge.tn.nic.in

The Directorate of Tamil Nadu had released the Tamil Nadu Plus Two examination result 2019 in the month of April and 91.3% students were reported to have passed the examination.

