Public Works Department, Tamil Nadu has invited application for the position of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice. Interested Candidates may apply online through by visiting the official website i.e. mhrdnats.gov.in - by June 24, 2019.

The online registration for TNPWD Apprentice Recruitment 2019 is for 500 posts. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply online at tnwrd.gov.in. The list of the shortlisted candidates will be declared on 1st July 2019 and the verification of certificates of the shortlisted candidates will take place between 8th-10th July 2019.

Tamil Nadu PWD recruitment 2019: How to apply online.

The candidates may apply online through by visiting the official website i.e. mhrdnats.gov.in – by June 24, 2019. They should apply early to avoid any last-minute rush. The applicants have to make sure that there is no mistake in the application form. The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

Tamil Nadu PWD recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

There are 350 posts for Graduate Apprentice and 150 posts for Technician Apprentice.

Tamil Nadu PWD recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should have a Degree/Diploma in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Tamil Nadu PWD recruitment 2019: Stipend

For Graduate Apprentice Posts, the monthly stipend is Rs 4,984, and stipend for Diploma Technician Apprentice posts is Rs 3,542 per month.

