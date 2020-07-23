The TN SSLC or class 10 Results 2020 and TN Plus One or class 11 results 2020 can be released at any moment within this week, as the Board said. The results will be out on tnresults.nic.in. Find all the details here.

TN SSLC Results 2020 or the class 10 results can be released any time soon by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). Also, the TN Plus One Results 2020 (class 11) are likely to be released within the next few days. As per the sources, class 11 result will be announced before the class 10 result. The result for class 11 will be released on the official website tnresults.nic.in and students will be able to check their class 11 or Plus One results using their Roll Number and Date Of Birth.

The Board had previously cancelled the SSLC exams. The marks of the students will be calculated based on their performance in the quarterly and half-yearly exams. The results will be uploaded on the Board’s website, tnresults.nic.in. Over 9 lakh students appeared for the exams this year and are now awaiting their results. Students can check their results by typing their registration number and date of birth.

Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

Go to the official website of the board, tnresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads SSLC Exam-March 2020 Results. Key in your login credentials that include your Roll Number and Date of Birth. Click on the Get Marks button. Your Subject-wise result will appear before you. Download your result. Also, take a print for future reference.

Also read: SSC New Exam Calendar 2020-21: Revised schedule for CGL, CHSL and other exams released @ ssc.nic.in

Also read: UPSC to conduct PTs/ Interviews of remaining candidates from July 20

TN SSLC Exams 2020 was postponed to be held from June 1 to June 12 due to coronavirus pandemic. These exams had to be completely cancelled later due to the same reason. After the result declaration, some students might not be satisfied with their marks and might want to apply for revaluation. The revaluation applications will be accepted from the first week of August and their result will be declared in the last week of August.

Also, for students who fail or score less in some subjects will be given a chance to write supplementary exams. Applications for supplementary exams will also be accepted in the first week of August and the exams will be conducted in the third week. The result of these supplementary exams will be declared in the second week of September.

Also read: Can final year exams be based on assignments and presentations: Delhi HC asks UGC to clarify

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App