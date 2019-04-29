Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 has been declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) @ dge.tn.gov.in. Here are the details about how to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu SSLC Examination result has been declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE). The candidates can check and download their Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 ( TN SSLC Result 2019) from the official website of the Tamil Nadu board @ dge.tn.gov.in.

The board has made the announcement of the SSLC result before the result declaration of TN HSC exam. The students can also download the 10 results from their mobile smartphones. Students who have appeared can download the result with the help of instruction given below.

Steps to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of TNDGE – @ www.dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the download result link.

Step 3: New window will appear.

Step 4: Students need to enter the registration number and roll number.

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a print for further reference.

If the official website will be crashed due to heavy traffic then the students can use another website to download the SSLC result-, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.The students need to score a minimum of 30 marks in theory exams and minimum 40 marks in practical exam in order to pass the examination.

According to report, Last year around 9 lakh students had appeared for the examination, out of which 8 lakhs students have passed the SSLC examination.the overall passing percentage was 94,5% but this time it is expected that the passing percentage will be increased.

The board had conducted the examination on 14 March to 29 March and the result date of SSLC was announced just before the declaration of TN 12 result.

About Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education

The Directorate of Government Examination was formed in 1975. Every year almost 7 Lakh students have appeared for the both Tamil Nadu SSLC and Tamil Nadu HSC examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App